AS Roma have announced Paulo Dybala's season is over.

Dybala underwent hamstring surgery on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement Advertisement

Roma said in a statement this morning: "The surgical procedure undergone today by footballer Paulo Dybala was perfectly successful.

"In the coming days, Paulo will begin rehabilitation at Trigoria."

Dybala is expected to have recovered by the time Roma's preseason kicks off for season 2025/26.