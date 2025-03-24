Atalanta coach Gasperini: Who wouldn't like the Roma job?

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits he'd welcome talks with AS Roma.

Gasperini has been linked with the Giallorossi this season, with Roma coach Claudio Ranieri to step down in June.

After being presented the Enzo Bearzot National Prize at CONI, Gasperini was asked about the rumours.

He said: "Roma? Who wouldn't like it? It's a great place, extraordinary, it has an exceptional support. It would be a source of pride, but what will happen is difficult to predict.

"Roma is like the national team, everyone likes it."

Gasperini also said: "I'm happy, it's a very prestigious award. The national team must start again from yesterday's second half. The rumours about Roma? There's Ranieri who is a great coach."