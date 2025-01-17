Roma continue superb home form with comfortable win over Genoa

AS Roma comfortably beat Genoa 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico and climbed into the Serie A’s top half following a sixth consecutive home victory.

Roma were used to fast starts at the Stadio Olimpico, having opened the scoring within 13 minutes in their previous three at home, and Paulo Dybala nearly continued that streak with a ferocious free-kick that thumped the crossbar after nine minutes.

However, the Giallorossi didn’t have to wait too much longer for their opener, which came mid-way through the first half as Lorenzo Pellegrini’s volley was saved by Nicola Leali but Artem Dovbyk was lurking inside the six-yard area to easily finish his fifth goal in six games.

Just as the hosts started to push for a second, they were pegged back after a well-worked Genoa corner saw Fabio Miretti pick out Patrizio Masini inside the area and the midfielder unleashed a first-time volley low into the net past a helpless Mile Svilar.

Suddenly, Roma were in danger of going into half timebehind in Serie A for the first time since November when Alessandro Zanoli raced behind the Giallorossi’s defence but the midfielder failed to capitalise and his indecisive cross was cleared.

Roma took control once more after the break, eager to restore their lead and hopeful of notching a sixth home win in a row and the Giallorossi felt they should have had a penalty after the ball struck Stefano Sabelli’s hand inside the area but the appeals were dismissed by referee Luca Zufferli.

The hosts' frustrations were short-lived though as substitute Stephan El Shaarawy fired Roma back in front with a pinpoint curling effort from 20 yards that nestled into the bottom corner.

Claudio Ranieri’s outfit then wrapped up the points with a late third after Genoa failed to clear Manu Koné’s cross and Paulo Dybala pounced to lift the ball over Leali and into the net.

The Ranieri effect continues at Roma as the Giallorossi are now just five points off the Serie A’s European qualification positions after a five-match unbeaten run.

Patrick Vieira’s side showed glimpses of an upset at the Stadio Olimpico but were eventually outplayed and the Frenchman suffered just his second defeat in nine games in charge of the Rossoblu"