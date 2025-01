Genoa have signed Aalborg defender Sebastian Otoa.

The young Dane has joined Genoa in a permanent transfer.

The Serie A club announced today: "Sebastian Otoa is a new Genoa player.

"The Danish defender, born in Roskilde on 13/05/2004, arrives on a permanent basis from Aalborg with whom he made 44 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

"Welcome to Genoa, Sebastian!".