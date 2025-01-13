Roma coach Ranieri welcomes Bologna draw: We never give up

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri insists they deserved their 2-2 draw with Bologna on Sunday.

A last-minute penalty converted by Artem Dovbyk earned Roma the point.

“We had Bologna under control in the first half, I don’t know why they were complaining at the end, because it was a penalty, just as the one they were given was a penalty and there was a foul on Saelemaekers too,” Ranieri told Sky Italia.

“Just as we were about to score our second goal, they did well to equalise, then there were 10 minutes when Bologna could’ve scored a third goal.

“This team does not give up and I like that, the lads must be praised for that attitude. When my team gives everything it has, then I am happy.

“We were a little too slow moving the ball around in the first half and that suited Bologna. I am pleased that we got an important point, but disappointed because I prefer a different tempo. I wanted more desire to win, but if you can’t win, then a draw is better than nothing.”