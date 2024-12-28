Roma coach Ranieri: Keeper Svilar key part of playing system

Tribal Football
AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri is delighted with the form of Mile Svilar.

However, he's reluctant to compare the goalkeeper with anyone he's worked with in the past.

Ranieri said, "I don't want to make any comparisons. He's doing very well. He knows he can start the action from behind but also send it long.

"I leave - once they're all settled into the system - to do what they feel. I try to give them the notions but they have to do what they feel.

"He knows when to accelerate or slow down."

