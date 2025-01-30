Ranieri's Roma stun Eintracht Frankfurt to book their place in Europa League knockouts

Claudio Ranieri’s Roma side toppled former champions Eintracht Frankfurt to ensure safe progression into the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League as the Giallorossi made it seven wins in a row at the Stadio Olimpico.

Two teams with plenty on the line, it was the home side who took the game to their opponents during a very one-sided first half.

Quick thinking from Kevin Trapp prevented Artem Dovbyk from latching onto a ball in behind, whereas Angelino ought to have done better with a flashed shot from inside the penalty area.

But Frankfurt’s resilience eventually buckled when Angelino made amends for his earlier miss when the left-back arrived at the back post to volley home Gianluca Mancini’s cross.

Roma couldn’t afford to let their standards slip in the second half, but clearly impacted by nerves, the home side looked like a shell of their first-half selves.

That changed midway through the second half when Ranieri’s side found breathing room with a second goal. It arrived via Eldor Shomurodov, who was able to sneak the ball beyond Trapp after a mix-up in the Eintracht defence.

Because of results elsewhere, defeat against Eintracht would’ve seen Roma dumped out of the competition, but in the end, they got over the line with room to spare.

Things could’ve been even better had Paulo Dybala’s effort from the edge of the box not been blocked, with Shomurodov coming close to snatching his second and Roma’s third of the night.

It didn’t matter too much in the end, with the Serie A outfit keeping their cool to confirm their spot in the knockouts, with a clash against Ferencvaros or FC Porto in the play-offs.

Despite the defeat, Eintracht remained part of the coveted top eight, meaning they’ll sit out the play-offs and resume their bid for UEL glory in the last 16.