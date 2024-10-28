Roma coach Juric on Fiorentina: Everything went wrong

Roma coach Ivan Juric urged calm after their 5-1 hammering by Fiorentina.

Juric admits "everything went wrong" after the stunning collapse.

“What happened tonight is that we got everything wrong,” Juric told DAZN.

“Our seven games so far showed good concentration, but tonight we had the wrong attitude, wrong mentality, wrong approach, which I really did not expect. It felt like we’d forgotten everything we had learned after showing good solidity.

"I was very upset, we played really well three days ago against Dynamo Kyiv, but I saw very little concentration or focus, especially in defence. It was ugly to see. I decided to change both to send a signal and shake things up, but also because I saw things I didn’t like. It wasn’t just them two, the whole team.

“We had conceded only five goals in the last seven games, we were looking solid, but the team got everything wrong tonight. There are few excuses or things to say right now.”