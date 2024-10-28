Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust

Palladino discusses tactical shift after Fiorentina thumping of Roma

Paul Vegas
Palladino discusses tactical shift after Fiorentina thumping of Roma
Palladino discusses tactical shift after Fiorentina thumping of RomaTribalfootball
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was left delighted after their 5-1 rout of Roma.

Moise Kean scored twice on the day as the Viola continued their recent free-scoring form.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I tried working for two months with a certain tactic, but then understood these lads needed something different,” said Palladino.

“When we changed the system and with it a few of the tactical principles, I noticed the team felt more comfortable. We have found an identity and self-confidence, but it is thanks to these players, all I did was put them in a condition to give their best.”

Palladino was pleased with Yacine Adli's performance on the day.

“I agree, Adli gives us dynamism, quality and unpredictability. However, this evening I want to praise everyone and not talk about individuals. If I have to pick one, it would be Pietro Comuzzo, who tonight confirmed he is a defender with bright prospects. He won every duel with Artem Dovbyk.”

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaFiorentina
Related Articles
Roma great Totti: Playing comeback? I'm serious about this
Hummels admits Roma frustrations to fans
Kone hopes 2-goal blast will mark fresh Fiorentina start