Palladino discusses tactical shift after Fiorentina thumping of Roma

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was left delighted after their 5-1 rout of Roma.

Moise Kean scored twice on the day as the Viola continued their recent free-scoring form.

“I tried working for two months with a certain tactic, but then understood these lads needed something different,” said Palladino.

“When we changed the system and with it a few of the tactical principles, I noticed the team felt more comfortable. We have found an identity and self-confidence, but it is thanks to these players, all I did was put them in a condition to give their best.”

Palladino was pleased with Yacine Adli's performance on the day.

“I agree, Adli gives us dynamism, quality and unpredictability. However, this evening I want to praise everyone and not talk about individuals. If I have to pick one, it would be Pietro Comuzzo, who tonight confirmed he is a defender with bright prospects. He won every duel with Artem Dovbyk.”