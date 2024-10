Mats Hummels says he's baffled why he's yet to play for Roma.

The free transfer from Borussia Dortmund hasn't featured since his arrival this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Messaggero says the defender spoke with fans after their Europa League win on Thursday night.

And when asked about his situation, Hummels replied: “I don’t know why I didn’t play.

“I am at the coach’s disposal, and if he makes me play, I’m ready.”