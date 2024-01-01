Roma coach De Rossi insists Zalewski can have place in his plans

AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi insists Nicola Zalewski can still have a future with the club.

The winger held talks this week with Galatasaray, though a move failed to happen before yesterday's deadline.

De Rossi said, "I don’t think his exclusion is definitive, I think it’s linked to his expiring contract.

“The club made the decision and communicated that to me. If they find an agreement, he could come back in. I have always taken care of my responsibilities, this time it’s for the club and his agent.”

On Sunday’s match against Genoa, De Rossi said: “We are trying to prepare for the game based on how Genoa have played whenever they have faced a great team in the past, based on Gilardino’s ideas and what they have shown over the last few years.

“They are a very tidy team and we also saw how they played at home against Inter, noting how they managed to give them some difficulty. Genoa are strong opponents, despite having lost some important figures. We will go there and play our own game.”