Roma announce resignation of CEO Souloukou

Lina Souloukou has resigned as chief executive of AS Roma.

Souloukou leaves just days after the sacking of coach Daniele de Rossi, a decision driven by her.

Roma and Souloukou has suffered a heavy backlash from fans for the decision. Soukoulou was assigned a security detail: after the threats and insults received, the now ex-CEO of the Giallorossi was assigned an escort to her home and to Fulvio Bernardini, the team's training ground.

Roma announced today: "AS Roma announces that CEO Lina Souloukou has resigned. We thank Lina for her dedication at a particularly critical time for the Club and wish her all the best in her future professional endeavors.

"The ownership remains fully focused on the growth and success of Roma, with constant attention to the values ​​that make our team so special."

