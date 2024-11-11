REVEALED: Roma moving for Mancini ahead of Lampard

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Roma are moving for Roberto Mancini ahead of Frank Lampard as they seek a new coach.

Roma sacked Ivan Juric on Sunday after their home defeat to Bologna.

The Giallorossi are now seeking a new coaching appointment, with Lampard being linked.

But Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Understand that Frank Lampard will not become the new head coach of AS Roma as things currently stand.

"46 y/o was one of the candidates as reported. Roberto Mancini, still in the race to replace Ivan Juric. But there are more options for AS Roma." 

