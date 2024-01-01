REVEALED: RedBird increasingly frustrated with Ibrahimovic's work at AC Milan

Internal pressure is growing on AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Doubts are increasing over the Swede's role and his work since the end of last season.

La Repubblica says there is tension between Milan's owner and Ibrahimovic.

Indeed, there is a crisis in the relationship and Milan are becomng tired of the Swede's attitude.

It all started when Ibrahimovic hosted YouTube star IShowSpeed ​​at Milan's premises. The visit created irritation within RedBird, the club's owners.

But there were more incidents.

There appears to be a schism between Ibrahimovic and former teammate and friend Ignazio Abate - who did not give Maximilian Ibrahimovic, 17, the chance in the Primavera last season.

Abate is now the head coach of Serie C club Ternana. His father Beniamino Abate has been the goalkeeping coach at Milan.

However, Ibrahimovic chose to move him from the Primavera to the women's team, and then fired him, according to reports. The whole thing is considered revenge on the part of the Swedes.

The fact that Maximilian Ibrahimovic signed a professional contract before superkid Francesco Camarda, 16, has also been highlighted as an incident that the owners did not appreciate.

Camarda is said to have recently 'liked' a post on Instagram claiming that Ibrahimovic lacks experience for the role.

Ibrahimovic is also accused of spending more time at Vismara to see his youngest son Vincent than with the senior team at Milanello.

Finally, he has been heavily criticised by fans for being on holiday when Milan drew 2-2 with Lazio in Rome. The absence was also not appreciated by the owners.

Milan's former star and director Zvonimir Boban has also since had his say on Ibrahimovic.

"Ibra is a genius and I will thank him forever for the love of Milan, he agreed to return and change the history of the Rossoneri and all of us. Having said that, now I don't understand what he does, what his responsibilities and his competence are to be able to judge him. I hope he understands this because in the end he will be the one judged, not (Geoffrey) Moncada," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.