REVEALED: Juventus eager to grant Pogba free transfer

Juventus are expected to cut loose Paul Pogba.

Pogba saw his four-year doping ban cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week. It means the former Manchester United midfielder can make a playing return in March.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Paul Pogba and Juventus, expected to agree on contract termination as he will become a free agent.

"Talks to follow from tomorrow after CAS verdict, as Paul will be available from March.

"Paul Pogba also feels a fresh start would be best solution for him and his career."