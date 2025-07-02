REVEALED: Clause allows Dumfries to quit Inter Milan on the cheap

Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries is suddenly on the market this month.

For the first two weeks of July, the Holland international can leave Inter for a set fee of €30m thanks to a clause in his current contract.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says while Inter management do not want to lose Dumfries, they will be powerless should a club meet his clause and the player agree to leave.

Dumfries was one of the few bright points in the final months of last season as Inter suffered a stunning form slide.

The Dutchman's form saw him linked with the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona as the season came to an end.