Genoa make offer for Wolves striker Silva
Genoa are said to have put in a bid to Wolves for striker Fabio Silva this week.

The Italian side are serious about bringing in the 22-year-old on a season long loan deal.Per The Express, Wolves would not mind selling Silva, but only on their terms.

The Premier League side would very much prefer a permanent deal that gives them money to spend.

The only way they would accept a loan is if it were to include an obligation to buy.

Wolves are said to have attached a £17 million price tag to Silva, who is not a first team regular.

He spent last season at Rangers in Scotland, where he scored six goals in 25 appearances.

