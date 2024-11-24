Gasperini hails Atalanta "personality" after victory at Parma

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was delighted with their 3-1 win at Parma.

The result, courtesy of goals from Mateo Retegui, Ademola Lookman and Ederson, sees Atalanta go top of the Serie A table. Gasperini was pleased with the way they imposed their style on the game.

Another show of strength, the victory is beyond discussion:

"I am very satisfied with this match, it is not easy, Parma is dangerous especially in attack. They reopened the match with a play in the second half, they gained confidence and the environment and could have reopened a match led by us. Instead after a few minutes we got ourselves in order and the third goal closed the game."

What satisfies you the most?

"The quality and personality with which we played and the number of dangerous situations created, Parma has values, can create and score goals. However, we knew we could cause them problems and we did everything well, even if in the first half an extra goal was right. We had prepared it like this, with respect for Parma who have the ability to insert themselves."

Many expected Samardzic, but Pasalic was the key?

"There are practically always forced lineups, then I send out who I think is most reliable. Pasalic has been doing extraordinary things for a long time, I hope Samardzic will reach those levels and will be able to include those who are playing consistently and getting results. What matters is the pitch."

Parma struggled to find space, for you it was easy at times:

"Not easy but we worked well, finding the passing lines. This summer in a friendly we were not in good shape and we paid heavily, this evening we were good on the deep balls that attack. We controlled well without taking too many risks. We also had to be careful on Suzuki's throws, take the second balls and fight in the aerial duel, but we managed to take the measure and after the goal we resumed the matches."

Did the match against Parma this summer lead you to make particularly conservative choices?

"We've been playing together for years, we easily adapt to the modules proposed by our opponents. De Roon is a balanced player, he can be an additional defender or a midfielder. By putting four attackers on us, they led us to lower one player and also allowed us to have good spaces on the counterattack."