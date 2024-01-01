Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up

Reijnders insists AC Milan have quality to win silverware

Reijnders insists AC Milan have quality to win silverware
Reijnders insists AC Milan have quality to win silverwareAction Plus
AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders insists they're capable of winning silverware this season.

The Rossonero have suffered a fresh stumble in recent games, but Reijnders remains confident in the quality of the squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Our last games weren’t the best, but we just need to stick together because we have the quality to change the course of this season,” Reijnders said.

“Next matches will be important, I fully trust this group."

He added, “Of course. There were some tactical adjustments, we needed to assimilate our coach’s ideas but we are growing.

“We are developing our playing style, as I said the group is strong and has quality, we want to win games.”

Mentions
Serie AReijnders TijjaniAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek: Why Sarri my most important coach
AC Milan legend Maldini: Udinese striker Lucca a player from another era
AC Milan attacker Ibrahimovic Jr explains handling comparisons with father