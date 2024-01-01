Reijnders insists AC Milan have quality to win silverware

AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders insists they're capable of winning silverware this season.

The Rossonero have suffered a fresh stumble in recent games, but Reijnders remains confident in the quality of the squad.

“Our last games weren’t the best, but we just need to stick together because we have the quality to change the course of this season,” Reijnders said.

“Next matches will be important, I fully trust this group."

He added, “Of course. There were some tactical adjustments, we needed to assimilate our coach’s ideas but we are growing.

“We are developing our playing style, as I said the group is strong and has quality, we want to win games.”