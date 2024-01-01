Tribal Football
AC Milan attacker Ibrahimovic Jr explains handling comparisons with father
AC Milan attacker Maximilian Ibrahimovic says he's learned to live with comparisons with his father, Zlatan.

The youngster is with Sweden U18s this week.

He told Sportbladet: "He always gave me good advice, that’s all.

“The hardest thing is to believe that you are truly in the shadow and think about all the great things he has done. Instead I just focus on myself and what I do, without comparing myself to him or anyone else.

“It’s something I’ve learned over time, there’s no specific moment.”

Asked about younger brother, Vincent, he also said: “(Laughs) Vincent is probably more talented, he will become a good player.

“No, there is no pressure on him (laughs). He works hard every day and there is no talk of it yet. It will be special”.

