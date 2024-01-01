Tribal Football
AC Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek: Why Sarri my most important coach

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has paid tribute to Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri worked with Loftus-Cheek as Chelsea manager.

Loftus-Cheek told Sportmediaset: “He is the coach who had the most influence in my career. He came to Chelsea when I was young and he gave the most opportunity to learn.

“He wanted me to be better and I had the most improvement of my career that season with his help and guidance.”

He also said: “I am someone who wants to win every game and sometimes you can’t, so the most important thing is for us to stay united, train properly and I believe we will start to see better results.

“The way we work on the training pitch can only improve the way we play in general.”

