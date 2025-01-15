Tribal Football
Red Bull chief Mintzlaff responds to Torino takeover rumours
Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff has cooled talk of buying Torino.

Red Bull currently sponsor Toro and Mintzlaff insists there's no plans to deepen the relationship.

He told La Stampa,  "We do not foresee any new club acquisitions.

"We like Serie A, it is a very competitive championship and full of passion. We sponsor the Granata and there are always opportunities, but we have no plans to buy a new club."

Torino and Atletico Madrid are the latest European clubs to reach major sponsorship agreements with Red Bull.

