Chelsea counting on Anjorin windfall from Empoli

Chelsea are monitoring Tino Anjorin's situation at Empoli.

The attacking midfielder moved to Empoli over the summer in a deal which included a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Torino are in contact with Empoli about prising Anjorin away this month, says TMW.

However, Toro are unhappy with Empoli's €15m valuation.

Toro have attempted to push the price down, but Empoli are reluctant given 50 per cent of any fee raised will be due to Chelsea.