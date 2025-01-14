Tribal Football
Most Read
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering

Chelsea counting on Anjorin windfall from Empoli

Paul Vegas
Chelsea counting on Anjorin windfall from Empoli
Chelsea counting on Anjorin windfall from EmpoliTribalfootball
Chelsea are monitoring Tino Anjorin's situation at Empoli.

The attacking midfielder moved to Empoli over the summer in a deal which included a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Torino are in contact with Empoli about prising Anjorin away this month, says TMW.

However, Toro are unhappy with Empoli's €15m valuation.

Toro have attempted to push the price down, but Empoli are reluctant given 50 per cent of any fee raised will be due to Chelsea.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEmpoliChelseaTorinoSerie AAnjorin FaustinoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool ready to battle Chelsea, Man Utd for Kvaratskhelia
Torino closer to Chelsea youngster Casadei as Napoli find Bournemouth alternative
Torino and Everton haggle over Beto fee; terms tabled