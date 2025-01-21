Flick pushing Barcelona to get involved in Musiala's Bayern Munich stand-off

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is pushing management to get involved in Jamal Musiala's situation at Bayern Munich.

Sport says Flick 'dreams' of bringing Musiala to Barcelona.

Flick has worked with Musiala at both Bayern Munich and with the German national team - and is a big admirer.

The midfielder is locked in new contract talks with Bayern.

Barcelona believe they have a good chance of signing Musiala in the future, even if he extends his contract with Bayern Munich.

By selling players like Frenkie de Jong , 27, Barcelona would seek to create space for Musiala.

For his part, Musiala has stated in recent months: "FC Barcelona was my point of reference, my favourite team. I had a Messi shirt. The midfield with Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets fascinated me.

"I could watch their matches over and over again. On the back of my shirts, when I was a kid, Messi almost always appeared. I also had one with Neymar, but Messi was my hero, my favourite player."

