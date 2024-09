Real Madrid are weighing up re-signing Como midfielder Nico Paz.

Paz was sold by Real to the Serie A surprise packet in August.

AS says tthe Spanish giants are considering signing the Argentine back as early as next summer.

Como paid €6m to buy Páz over the summer - and the buy-back clause is said to be at a similar level.

Just last week, Paz said of a return to Real: "Let's hope... But now I'm at Como and I'll give my all for this shirt."