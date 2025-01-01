Ranieri: Roma right club for Saud

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says the Giallorossi is the right club for Saud Abdulhamid.

Ranieri is happy counting on the Saudi Arabia fullback.

He said, “I believe in him a lot, Rome is definitely a great place for young Arab players.”

Ranieri also told Koora Break: "Roma is not in a great position in the league table at the moment. My priority is to bring the right atmosphere back to the stadium, where some fans are making noise.

"I am the fourth coach in 2024, it is normal that so many different tactics and game systems have happened. The fundamental thing is to work, understand where to intervene and improve. Every moment can be a challenge, when you arrive during the championship you have to be good at managing."