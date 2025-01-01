Roma midfielder Saelemaekers: AC Milan return felt like home

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Roma midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers was happy to feature in Sunday's 1-1 draw at AC Milan.

Saelemaekers is on-loan at Roma from the Rossonero this season.

He told DAZN: “The match was difficult. Milan is a great team and in the second half we had chances. But we have to continue working like this, we are on the right path.

"It’s always a pleasure to come back here, I feel at home. Things in football go fast, we don’t know what will happen in the future but it’s a pleasure to come back here.”

On teammate Paulo Dybala, Saelemaekers added: “Paulo is a great player, you can see it even when he touches the ball. Today I saw that he knows how to defend well. We are happy that he is finding his football again and we hope that he can help us in the next matches too.”

