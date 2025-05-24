Ranieri: Roma have hired my successor

Departing AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has revealed his replacement has been hired.

However, Ranieri is refusing to divulge who will be his successor.

“Of course, it’s already done. But it will be up to the president to decide when to announce it,” he told La Repubblica.

“Even my brother called me and said, ‘At least tell me! Everyone is asking me.'

“I said, ‘That’s exactly why I’m not telling you, so the word doesn’t get out.’ I even told (singer) Venditti, ‘You’ll all find out on July 1.’ He said, ‘If he arrives in July, he won’t know the players.’ So I said, ‘I’ll explain them to him myself.'”

On his new job, Ranieri also said: “I will be Friedkin’s advisor.

“I often talk to the President, I tell him what’s working and what’s not. He listens and acts. I already did the same this year.”