Ranieri pleased with "strong performance" as Roma defeat Lecce

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was pleased with their 4-1 rout of Lecce on Saturday.

It marked a first win since Ranieri's return as coach last month.

“The performance was strong, which I wanted against a team that is accustomed to battling hard. We needed to match their ardour and desire to battle for every ball, then make our quality come out,” Ranieri told Sky Italia.

“I am pleased because many individuals needed this confidence booster. In the second half, we struggled a little, but when I introduced Pisilli as an extra midfielder, it restored our balance.”

Ranieri went with an attack of Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy and Alexis Saelemaekers.

“We had three of them against two of ours in midfield, so we couldn’t keep that system going. It seemed logical to give us greater solidity in midfield with Pisilli, who is an excellent mezz’ala that I was missing last week when he was suspended. He’s tough, works hard, can shoot, assist, he is young and has a bright future ahead of him.

“I am happy for the team and for the fans too.”

