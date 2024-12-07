Lecce wing-back Dorgu voted Denmark's Talent of the Year by fellow pros

Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu has been named Denmark's Talent of the Year for 2024.

The award is voted on by Danish professionals.

Dorgu said, "It has been a huge honour to get this award. Super nice to be voted Talent of the Year, and I'm happy to be among the names (who have won the prize.

"It means my colleagues see my hard work and how I play. So it really means a lot.

"I play a little higher up the field, and I'm a little more into the big chances. It has made me more dangerous and brought me in some big situations where I could score goals.

"I've played a lot at club level and I've really evolved a lot. I got the chance where I came on the A national team, where I also made my debut. It was a dream debut."