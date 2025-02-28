Ranieri: I won't choose my successor - but I will provide shortlist to Roma president

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says he won't be choosing his successor.

However, Ranieri admits he will be tasked with putting together a shortlist of options.

Ranieri will step aside as coach at the end of the season before taking up a management role with Roma. And part of his brief will be identifying potential successors.

Ahead of their meeting with Como this weekend, Ranieri said this morning: "They also hired me with this role but it will be the president who says this or that. My job is to provide a wide range of people who can lead Roma. This is what I will do.

"The lads are working hard and they know that we are all under scrutiny. So they have to work hard. They suffered a lot at the start of the championship but they are now making the most of what they have available.

"Every week you can say a different name about the next coach, so we are all happy."