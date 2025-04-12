Pulisic: Best AC Milan performance under Conceicao

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic felt victory at Udinese on Friday night was their best performance under coach Sergio Conceicao.

Milan won 4-0 thanks to goals from Rafael Leao, Strahinja Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders.

Afterwards, USA captain Pulisic said:“Yes (it was our best performance), we won and didn’t concede – That’s really nice. There’s a lot of competition for assists with me and Leao, but when we win and play like this it’s great. 

"And he’s super when he does this, with goals and assists.”

Pulisic also commented on Mike Maignan's recovery after he was left unconcious for a short moment after a collision with Alex Jimenez.

“The most important thing is that Mike is okay. Our thoughts are with him,” he added.

