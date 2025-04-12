AC Milan coach Conceicao highlights Udinese fans after worrying Maignan blow

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao paid tribute to Udinese fans after their 4-0 win on Friday night.

Conceicao was moved by the Udinese support after Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was knocked out.

Maignan had been barracked by home fans leading up to the collision with teammate Alex Jimenez. With banners against the Frenchman also being waved and erected after past accusations from Maignan of racism leveled at the Zebrette support.

But all that was forgotten as Maignan was receiving treatment, with the home support bursting into applause as the goalkeeper was being treated.

“It impressed me,” Conceicao told Sky Italia about the reception Maignan received.

“I have to congratulate the Udinese fans. There’s a player on one side, there’s a human on the other. They can whistle the player, but not the man. That applause was incredible gesture. In 40 years of football, I’ve rarely seen anything like it. Mike is now in the hospital for tests.”

On the win, which was earned through goals from Rafael Leao, Strahinja Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders, Conceicao added: “I had good feelings. We were a team today, but it’s only three points. Now we have to think about Atalanta. That said, I saw a solid, balanced team, and a willingness from a physical point of view.”