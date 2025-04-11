Tijjani Reijnders equals Van Basten’s 32-year AC Milan record

Tijjani Reijnders has matched Marco Van Basten’s AC Milan record following his goal in Friday’s 4-0 demolition of Udinese.

The 26-year-old got the last goal for the Red and Blacks as they extend their unbeaten streak to three games in all competitions.

Reijnders, who now boasts 10 goals so far is now the second Dutch player to reach double figure for AC Milan in a single league campaign after Van Basten.

Indeed, the three-time Ballon d’Or winner scored at least 10 goals in an Italian elite division season on five occasions (1988-89, 1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92, and 1992-93).

Despite the win, AC Milan remain in ninth place on the table, having earned 51 points from 32 matches played so far.