PSG set Kolo Muani terms as Chelsea threaten Juventus plans

Chelsea are threatening Juventus plans for Randal Kolo Muani.

The striker joined Juve on-loan from PSG in January and extended the arrangement for the Club World Cup.

However with no permanent option involved, negotiations over a fee are still to be held.

PSG want to sell outright for €38m, though will accept €10m for a season-long loan with an obligatory option to buy for €30m, says Tuttosport.

For the moment Juve are hesitating, which has left the door ajar for Chelsea to step in. Should Chelsea sell Nicolas Jackson, they are ready to move for Kolo Muani as a direct replacement.

