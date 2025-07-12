PSG increasingly nervous as Prem trio circle for Donnarumma

PSG management are becoming increasingly nervous over new contract talks with Gigio Donnarumma.

L'Equipe says PSG chiefs are worried as negotiations with the Italy goalkeeper continue to drag on.

For the moment, Donnarumma's current deal expires in less than a year's time, meaning he can commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club from January 1 ahead of making a Bosman transfer next summer.

And watching developments closely are Premier League trio Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Speaking last week, Donnarumma's agent Enzo Raiola said: "We're discussing it. Such a long negotiation isn't unusual when you're talking about the best goalkeeper in the world.

"We're optimistic; PSG is a great club. Let's let these last few games of the season pass and then we'll try to reach an agreement within a reasonable timeframe."