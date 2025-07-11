Tribal Football
Most Read
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack

AC Milan alerted as Chelsea will listen to Jackson offers

Paul Vegas
AC Milan alerted as Chelsea will listen to Jackson offers
AC Milan alerted as Chelsea will listen to Jackson offersAction Plus
Chelsea are prepared to sell Nicolas Jackson this summer.

With new signings Liam Delap and Joao Pedro shining at the Club World Cup, there is a growing belief inside Chelsea that Jackson is now surplus to requirements.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated on his YouTube channel: "Be attentive to Nico Jackson's situation at Chelsea.

"Because I'm hearing there is a possibility between Jackson and Chelsea to part ways this summer."

Watching developments closely are AC Milan, with Jackson also open to a move to San Siro stadium.

Jackson scored  13 goals and made six assists in 37 appearances for the Blues last season.

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueJackson NicolasChelseaAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan target Palace striker Mateta after Chelsea offer outcast
AC Milan eye Premier League duo in new striker search
Massimiliano Allegri confirms Mike Maignan transfer decision