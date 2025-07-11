AC Milan alerted as Chelsea will listen to Jackson offers

Chelsea are prepared to sell Nicolas Jackson this summer.

With new signings Liam Delap and Joao Pedro shining at the Club World Cup, there is a growing belief inside Chelsea that Jackson is now surplus to requirements.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated on his YouTube channel: "Be attentive to Nico Jackson's situation at Chelsea.

"Because I'm hearing there is a possibility between Jackson and Chelsea to part ways this summer."

Watching developments closely are AC Milan, with Jackson also open to a move to San Siro stadium.

Jackson scored 13 goals and made six assists in 37 appearances for the Blues last season.