Politano hoping Osimhen sticks with Napoli; welcomes Di Lorenzo U-turn

Matteo Politano is happy after a first week of preseason training under new coach Antonio Conte.

The winger has played for Conte before with Italy.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "We know that this year is tough, especially the training camp because we work a lot with the coach. We have to give our all to prepare for the season as best we can. The coach is always the same, he's always energetic in training, we hope that the results will also be those he had with Inter."

Asked about Victor Osimhen's future, Politano said: "It doesn't just depend on us. We know the importance of Osimhen, but sometimes you have to accept the choices of your teammate. For the moment he's still here, we'll enjoy him as long as he's here."

On Giovanni di Lorenzo's decision to stay, he added: "I heard it, Giovanni is calm and serene, he made the best choice to stay here. He is our captain, he is loved by everyone, so it was the right decision. Now he is on holiday, he will return as full as he is that was two years ago."