Torino midfielder Ricci reacts to Man City, Inter Milan rumours

Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci says he won't let himself get carried away over big club transfer rumours.

The Italy international is interesting Manchester City, Inter Milan and AC Milan this season.

Ricci told DAZN, "There are rumours abound that anyone would be happy about, but it's important to focus on what you're doing.

"If you focus too much on the rumors, it becomes a problem, because you lose focus. It's good (that there are rumors), but it can also be bad, it depends on how you handle it and who you are as a person."

Ricci's contract with Torino runs until the summer of 2028.

