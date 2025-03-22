Tribal Football
Gianluigi Donnarumma open to shock move back to Serie A
Gianluigi Donnarumma open to shock move back to Serie A
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly considering a move back to Italy with Inter Milan interested in signing the ex-AC Milan star.

Italian outlet Corriere della Serra has reported the 26-year-old is open to a move to Inter, in what would be a brave move for the former Rossoneri shot stopper.

Donnarumma left his boyhood club back in 2021, signing for the French champions as a free agent after his contract expired.

The Italy international played 251 matches for AC Milan, making his debut at just 16 years and 242 days old. This made him the third-youngest goalkeeper ever to start a match in Italian football history.

It’s understood PSG have identified Lille youngster Lucas Chevalier as a potential replacement should Donnarumma decide to leave.

