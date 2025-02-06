Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals

Provstgaard thrilled to make Lazio move

Carlos Volcano
Provstgaard thrilled to make Lazio move
Provstgaard thrilled to make Lazio moveAction Plus
Oliver Provstgaard is excited to have joined Lazio.

The 21 year-old defender arrives from Denmark's Vejle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m living a dream,” Provstgaard told the club’s official website.

“It’s my first time in Rome, and it’s wonderful to be here and stay here. Playing for Lazio is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to start creating memories with this club.

“Lazio are having a great season, they’re in a great position in the league, and already in the Europa League round of 16. The goal is to finish in the top 4 in Serie A and make a good run in the cups.

“My personal goal is to enjoy my time here and make Lazio even stronger. When I found out about their interest, I didn’t think twice, I took the first flight and came to Italy.”

Mentions
Serie AProvstgaard OliverLazioVejleFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lazio chief Fabiani: Baroni always has final say on transfers
Belahyane excited making Lazio move
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne