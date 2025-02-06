Provstgaard thrilled to make Lazio move

Oliver Provstgaard is excited to have joined Lazio.

The 21 year-old defender arrives from Denmark's Vejle.

“I’m living a dream,” Provstgaard told the club’s official website.

“It’s my first time in Rome, and it’s wonderful to be here and stay here. Playing for Lazio is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to start creating memories with this club.

“Lazio are having a great season, they’re in a great position in the league, and already in the Europa League round of 16. The goal is to finish in the top 4 in Serie A and make a good run in the cups.

“My personal goal is to enjoy my time here and make Lazio even stronger. When I found out about their interest, I didn’t think twice, I took the first flight and came to Italy.”