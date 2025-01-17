Presidio Investors complete Hellas Verona takeover

Presidio Investors have bought Hellas Verona.

The Texas-based investment firm now 100 per cent own the Serie A club.

Italo Zanzi has been named as the new Verona president, with predecessor Maurizio Setti selling his stake. Setti is staying involved with the club as an advisor.

Verona announced: “Presidio Investors, an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm, and Maurizio Setti are pleased to announce that Presidio has acquired 100% ownership of Hellas Verona Football Club.

“Presidio is committed to building upon the foundation created by Mr. Setti during his leadership of the Club over the past thirteen seasons.

“The Club will be led by an accomplished Board of Directors, including Executive Chairman Italo Zanzi, former CEO of AS Roma, Managing Director of FOX Sports Asia and Vice President of Major League Baseball.

“Maurizio Setti will remain involved with the Club in a new role as Senior Advisor of Football Operations, supporting the activities of the football staff and the Sporting Director, Sean Sogliano. Simona Gioè will remain in a senior leadership role within the Club and will be joined by seasoned global sports executives Gennaro Leo and Sean Foley."

Zanzi has also remarked: "It is a profound honour to join Hellas Verona, a club that embodies the passion and heritage of the City of Verona. We are dedicated to honouring the Club’s rich traditions while working to strengthen its operations in all areas. We are fully aware of the responsibilities that come with acquiring the Club.

"We look forward to supporting and working alongside Hellas Verona’s staff, players, fans and the City of Verona to execute a growth plan to increase the Club’s competitive standing and realize its full potential”.