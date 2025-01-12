Napoli coach Conte sees improvements after victory over Verona

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was happy with their 2-0 win against Hellas Verona.

Giovanni di Lorenzo and Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa struck the goals for Napoli.

“Since we started in the summer, there have certainly been changes, especially as I am still trying to find the right tactics to fit this squad. If you remember, a few days before deadline day, we were missing three key players and were shaped around a 3-4-2-1, because that was best suited to those players,” Conte told DAZN.

“The arrival of Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku in particular made a big difference for the move to 4-3-3. Even then for a few games, it was a bit of a 4-2-2-2 with Scott pushing up near to Romelu.

“We tried on a few different outfits before reaching this solution. We are working hard, I see the way the team trains and these situations keep getting better. That is satisfying for a coach and for the players, because we are growing, there is more self-confidence and the thing that makes me happiest is that the entire squad is involved.

“Even when missing important players, like Lobotka was out for five games, Buongiorno got injured, but Gilmour and Juan Jesus proved themselves more than reliable. Spinazzola had a bit of a difficult start too, but now he is really within the team.

“It is important to get these responses when players are called up. I train 22 players, they all need to know what has to be done in every situation.”