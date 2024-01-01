Prandelli offers advice on working with Juventus striker Vlahovic

Former Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has offered an insight on managing Dusan Vlahovic.

The former Viola star is yet to truly reach his peak as a Juventus player.

And Prandelli says: "You have to give trust if you are convinced of his qualities.

"With Vlahovic you could see that he had innate qualities and it wasn’t enough not to put pressure on him.

"Then I gave him some advice, like avoiding wandering around the pitch especially on the wings otherwise who closes the action?”