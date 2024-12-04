Prandelli: Gasperini has Atalanta squad to win Scudetto

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli says Atalanta can win the Scudetto this season.

Prandelli admits he's a fan of Gian Piero Gasperini's work with La Dea.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Atalanta is a candidate for the Scudetto, I've been thinking so for months. In the Gasperini cycle, Atalanta has always been beautiful to watch, with moments of excellent football.

"But when it wasn't able to express itself at its best, it rarely brought home the three points. In recent months, however, the Nerazzurri have won dirty matches, in which perhaps the performance was less exciting.

"The last one was in Rome the other day, but also against Monza and Udinese, to give two examples, Atalanta wasn't beautiful, but effective.

"In Rome he won with CDK, Lookman and Retegui below par. Gasp has, perhaps like never before, a deep and varied squad and for this we must give credit to the club. If we then consider his ability to make the most of practically all the players he has at his disposal, we understand how strong this Atalanta is."

