Atalanta assistant coach Gritti urges fans to celebrate after victory at Roma

Atalanta assistant coach Tullio Gritti says the fans deserve to celebrate after victory at Roma.

La Dea won 2-0 at the Olimpico thanks to goals from Marten de Roon and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Gritti said afterwards: "It is right that they sing. I don't see why we should block their joy. We are happy with the game we played. After that, this is the 14th matchday, it is still early. Atalanta has never backed down from important goals.

"I think there is a word to describe a match like this: awareness. In the various phases of the match, Atalanta understood how to behave. They know where to strike. This evening there was another test, a demonstration: changing players does not change the results. A difficult match but one that we managed to bring home.

"We do better away than at home every year. It's difficult to find teams that are entrenched at home. The physicality and running that you find in Europe is rarely found in Italy. The European journey in this sense is helping us to always give our best and work on our shortcomings."

On Zaniolo, he added: "He had a normal week with greater loads because he doesn't play in the Champions League. He exploded because he scored. He's recovering and becoming an important player. A plus. He scored in Rome, but he celebrated under our Curva."

