Portugal coach Martinez: You can see how AC Milan attacker Leao is improving

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was delighted with Rafael Leao for last night's 5-0 Nations League rout of Poland.

Leao scored in the comfortable victory on Friday.

“All the great players are scrutinised. Rafael Leao grew a lot at the Euros, he had a great match against France and I think this game was the one that he’s grown the most,” said Martinez afterwards.

“Today he showed who he is, one of the best players in the world one-on-one and when it comes to exploiting spaces.

“There are not many players in the world who could create that opportunity for the first goal.”