AC Milan attacker Leao: I've been having great season - though with ups and downs

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao admits he's unhappy with the criticism that has come his way this season.

Leao's work ethic has been questioned as he's spent time on the bench.

“Clearly I do not agree with that,” Leao told reporters from the Portugal camp.

“I have been having a great season at Milan but, like everyone else, there are ups and downs. The campaign has only just started. Look, I know that I am not the perfect player and sometimes I can do much better.

“I am not shaken by this criticism, I have people who help me to improve and those are the ones I have to listen to. This criticism just spurs me on to respond on the pitch.”

On Fonseca, he continued: “These things happen during the season, I have nothing against him and he has nothing against me. It’s all settled. I don’t like being on the bench, obviously, but he makes the decisions and I as a player have to respect the coach.

“When I step onto the pitch, I have to do my best to help the team.”