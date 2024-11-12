Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

Shevchenko offers Leao advice on succeeding with AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
Shevchenko offers Leao advice on succeeding with AC Milan
Shevchenko offers Leao advice on succeeding with AC MilanAction Plus
AC Milan great Andriy Shevchenko says Paulo Fonseca's team needs to find consistency.

Shevchenko was speaking after being inducted into the Italian Hall of Fame.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told TMW: "I won't get into the technical aspect, but Milan fans are waiting for the results. There are games played well, the one against Real Madrid was fantastic, but Milan needs continuity. That's how you make strong teams, that can try to win the Scudetto."

On the situation around Rafael Leao, Sheva also said: "I think that a player like Leao must certainly be well protected, he is an asset for the team.

"Leao should also take a step forward, perhaps do more for the team. A champion is not just someone who does important things in attack, but a leader, someone who helps the team in difficult moments. And he has the potential to become a leader, now he has to prove it."

Mentions
Serie AShevchenko AndriyLeao RafaelAC Milan
Related Articles
Fonseca admits poor AC Milan defending for Cagliari draw
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Maybe I should bench Leao more?! What is De la Fuente doing?!
Morata: AC Milan fought like lions to win at Real Madrid