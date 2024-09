Porto coach Conceicao happy seeing his Francisco with Juventus

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is happy seeing son Francisco Conceicao make the move to Juventus.

The young winger has joined Juve on-loan from Porto.

And his father said: “Francisco is a good footballer; he’s one for one-on-one duels.

"He’s pretty good.

“He has a great desire to win. José, my younger son, plays football too, but he wants to have fun.”